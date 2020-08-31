Time is running out to register for annual RIM2RIM Race

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Time is running out to register for the annual Rim2Rim race benefiting Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley.

The annual race is taking place on September 19th, 2020.

This year, they are only allowing the first 250 people that register to race.

There will be no same day registrations for the race.

They want to ensure social distancing before, during, and after the race.

All of the money raised from the race goes to Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley as they work to provide housing for families.

“It is fun, it’s grueling, it is the most beautiful 7.6 miles that you will walk or run, we have a pretty magical valley, and Blue Lakes Country Club, if you haven’t experienced that, gorgeous, great view of our bridge,” said Linda Fleming, the Executive Director.

Usually they have 500 racers, but are cutting it in half this year.

It is important to register as quickly as possible if you want to race.

To register, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.