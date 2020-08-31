Twin Falls County residents happy to see the carnival is in town

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With events being canceled all across the Gem State this year due to COVID-19, people in the Twin Falls area are pleased to know the Thomas Carnival started early this year at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and is adding a few extra days to their week run, but putting on the carnival wasn’t an easy process for the people involved in it.

On Sunday afternoon the sound of thrills and chills was filling the air at the fairgrounds as teenagers and young kids were jumping on rides and filling their mouths with food and cotton candy.

Nineteen-year-old Filer resident Austin Graham said he thought for sure the carnival would be canceled this year because so many other events have been canceled in the area this Summer

“It’s hard not to have anything in your home town when there has been a lot to do in the past years,” Graham said.

The young teenager said on Sunday who rode the pirate ship, tornado, and the Moby Dick ride, but in the process of jumping from ride to ride and getting in line, he couldn’t help but notice there are a lot fewer people this year at the carnival and a lot of fewer attractions. Thomas Carnival owner John Hanschen said one of the reasons there is fewer rides is because of COVID-19 and the importance of wiping down rides and attractions after each run.

“I didn’t bring a glasshouse. That is a house full of mirrors. Children and families go through a house of mirrors and put their hands up against the glass, nose against the glass, and we felt we couldn’t keep that clean enough,” Hanschen said.

He said the carnival is only operating at 60 percent and revenue is down this year because most of the fairs and events they attend have been canceled this year, so they are bringing fewer rides and attractions to keep costs down.

Hanschen also said the events that they have attended the attendance has been down anywhere from 20 to 50 percent because some people are still leary about attending large gatherings. The carnival owners said they typically participate in 50 events each year, and this year they will probably do 10 or 12.

Hanschen said he too is happy Twin Falls County didn’t cancel their fair this year, and because of the schedule they were able to add three extra days to the fair on Friday, Saturday Sunday, before starting their traditional week run starting Wednesday and going through Labor Day. He also said more days allows them to control crowd sizes better, so they can maintain social distancing, but so far it hasn’t been an issue.

“They have a big fairgrounds here at the Twin Falls County Fair, and they can spread out pretty good, and there is lots of room for quite a few people to maintain the social distancing,” Hanschen said.

On Sunday many of the vendors told KMVT that they too are pleased the Twin Falls County Fair wasn’t canceled this year because they have been taking a beating this Summer.

Dennis Bossman, who is the owner of Midwest Concessions and operates about 12 gaming stations at the carnival, said his business is down about 70 percent this year, and he is relieved that he hasn’t had to let any of his employees go

“I really haven’t had that problem. I have paid them a little bit more money,” Bossman said.

Katherine Petree, who is a vendor and is operating four food stands at the carnival, said her business is down about 70 to 80 percent this year too, and one of the reasons she was able to attend the carnival this year is because of a PPP loan she got through the Cares Act.

“It was able to get us back on the road. I don’t think we would have been able to do it or have the confidence to come back out on the road without it,” Petree said.

Hanschen said this year at the fair is all about “The Show Must Go On”, and about them honoring their commitment to Twin Falls. He said that was the overriding reason for them coming out this year, and it isn’t about money, because there is no guarantee that they are going to gross anything to cover their expenses.

Bossman said he has noticed that every fair they have been able to attend this year people have bee truly happy that they came because so many of them that have been canceled.

“Its been kind of a bummer Summer,” said Petree, but she hopes they can end the Summer on a high note with a successful week’s run in Twin Falls.

Graham said he is pretty happy the carnival came this year, and honestly didn’t think Twin Falls would have a one, but now that it is here he plans on coming back later this week.

“Yeah, I’ll probably come back and ride some rides throughout the week,” Graham said.

