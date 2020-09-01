Better Business Bureau warns of census taker impersonators

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -There are just 30 days left until U.S. census workers are set to count every living person in the United States.

With this rush to gather information, some untrustworthy individuals are taking this opportunity to impersonate census takers and request personal information. The Better Business Bureau is warning all people to be weary of census impersonators, whether they contact people through email, phone call or in-person.

“We at the better business bureau want to do it safely and make sure that if they do receive an email encouraging them to complete the census, be careful clicking on links,” said Jeremy Johnson with the BBB. “It is better to just got to the website yourself, which remember, is a .gov website.”

The Census Bureau states that workers will never ask for a person’s full Social Security number, request monetary donations or inquire about anything on behalf of a political party. Most importantly, census takers will not request a person’s full bank or credit account numbers.

If the public has an interaction with door knockers they suggest they verify the identity of those knocking on the door. Check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Also, this year, representatives will be wearing a mask and requesting to do the interviews outside to accommodate health concerns.

