Broadband grants could provide much needed boost to rural Magic Valley internet.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In the time of the coronavirus, having an online learning option is essential.

“We have a new school, it’s the Mini Cassia Online Learning Academy, and we’ve had many people that interested in that because of COVID,” Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of the Cassia County School District Pam Teeter said.

However, in rural areas in Cassia County and around the Magic Valley, internet access is limited.

“During the quarantine period and during the spring when we were finishing up schools, we also had buses that had internet hotspots and many districts around the state did the same thing,” Communications Officer for the Cassia County School District Debbie Critchfield said. They would go an park the bus was in a rural area or in a parking lot somewhere, but unless you had access or transportation to get to where that bus was, that didn’t serve you.”

The governor’s office just announced 50 million dollars in grants to help under served areas to improve internet and broadband infrastructure. Debbie Critchfield says although schools can help provide students with tools for online learning, broadband is different

“It is essential for our communities but as an extension it becomes essential for our families so as we get more and more comfortable and have to rely on internet to provide the educational delivery we need to have some certainty and some reliability there.”

In Cassia County, grants have been awarded to Burley and Declo. How the money will make an impact is to be seen, but it’s definitely a start.

“As local municipalities use that money to increase and expand their infrastructure, ultimately that only serves students,” Critchfield said.

