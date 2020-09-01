Advertisement

‘Brothers in Arms’ take on a new message in high school football

Gooding players write initials of IL football players on their arms
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding Senators have embarked on a new friendship, 1,500 miles away.

The Mahomet-Seymour High School Bulldogs of Illinois saw their season get postponed until spring of 2021.

Senators coach Cameron Andersen reached out to Bulldogs coach Jon Adkins about participating in “Brothers in Arms.” The pair belong to a group chat filled with seven coaches from around the country, which Andersen told KMVT it has made him a better coach.

This past week at Jerome High School, each Gooding player was assigned to a Mahomet player and wrote their initials on their arms for the game.

In turn, the Illinois school held a watch party to see Gooding defeat Jerome 22-20 in a nail-biter of a game.

Andersen has been focusing on putting service over self with this crew.

“I know every day how important the game of football is to these boys and kids everywhere and I really wanted my kids to see and understand and feel what it is like for kids who are going a fall without it right now and so they can appreciate it more,” the Senators coach explained.

Adkins added, “it’s knowing that the last Friday would have been Week 1 for us playing and them not been able to play, but to watch another high school football game on a Friday night that you’re supposed to be playing and have a connection to it, knowing that your friend or your brother is playing, again I can’t say enough good things about this.”

The Bulldogs hope to reciprocate the honor during their season.

