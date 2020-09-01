Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Four previous naval ships have been given the name USS Idaho.

The most recent was in service from 1919 to 1946 and was in Tokyo Bay for Japan’s surrender during World War II.

Today, a new ship is being built, prepared to hold the legacy of what once was, and what will be.

“As we begin our training and preparations to test the new Idaho and take her to sea, we have an incredible legacy that we have inherited from those heroes who sailed from World War II and before on previous USS Idaho’s,” said Cmdr. Nick Meyers.

For Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate David Drury, who hails from the northern central Idaho town of Kooskia, being a part of the USS Idaho legacy couldn’t be passed up.

“I was actually supposed to retire, so I kind of pulled my papers all out this for one more job — one more stint to actually serve on this boat,” Drury said. “When I think back about what I can give, it’s about what I can train for the sailors and what we can actually train for the legacy going back.”

While the submarine is in the process of being built, the inside will honor the Gem State.

“The effort of us and the commissioning committee is really to make the boat an extension of the state of Idaho,” said Lt. Cmdr. Rene Medrano. “If you are a native and you come on board our submarine for a tour and you walk through, you will see things readily identifiable to the state.”

The ship won’t be finished for a little while, but once it does, chief wants it tp reflect the spirit of Idahoans.

“Superior performance at sea, that’s how we are going to do it,” Dury said. “And I think about the hard labors of some of the major maintenances, our loggers, our minors, our farmers, the long hours we put in there. I’ll tell you, I’ll promise you, I’m going to work my sailors just as hard. That’s how we are going to honor that, as the hard work and dedication comes from that state.”

Navy leadership anticipates the boat to be commissioned by 2023. KMVT will continue to have updates about the progress of the ship.

