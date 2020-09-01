Advertisement

Flex start course registration now open at CSI

Classes are for eight weeks or twelve weeks
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:10 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Registration for Flex start classes at the College of Southern Idaho is now open. These classes are general education courses offered in a compressed time frame.

The classes can be offered in person, online, or a hybrid setting. classes are only available to students already enrolled at CSI.

Courses start September 21st for twelve week sessions, and October 12th for eight week sessions.

“These classes work for people who might have changes in work status, or day care, or something that would mean their schedule has changed, these will work well for them,” Dean of Transfer and General Education at CSI Tiffany Seeley-Case, said. “They’ll also work well for people who want to pick up additional credits mid semester or perhaps want to switch a focus from what they have been working on

More information can be found on the CSI website.

