Getting a second chance at finding a forever home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Clear the Shelters is a national event throughout the entire month of August to raise awareness and encourage people to adopt animals at their local shelter and rescues.

Overcrowding is an issue many animal shelters deal with in the U.S. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. At the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, more than 4,000 animals find their way into the shelter annually. The facility is managed by the People for Pets-Magic Valley Humane Society, and the director said she is pleased to announce this month in particular people have been eager to adopt.

“The COVID [19] virus believe it or not has had some blessing in that adoptions, even nationwide, are up in response to people staying at home more,” said Debbie Blackwood, who is the director of Magic Valley Humane Society.

As part of the Clear the Shelters event, the Twin Falls shelter offered 50 percent of adoption fees for cats and dogs in the month of August. Blackwood said as of yesterday, the last day of the event, 117 animals were adopted, 76 cats and 41 dogs.

“That is definitely a boost from our usual because August can be a little bit of a slow month to adopt animals because people(kids) are preparing to go back to school,” Blackwood said.

She said a lot of the people who came into the shelter were looking for a “universal animal”. A companion that is very calm, easy-going, and social.

Even with adoptions up this month, Blackwood said there are some animals that have unfortunately found themselves looking for homes due to COVID-19.

“People who have lost their employment because of the COVID [19] virus, and are unable to keep their pet,” Blackwood said.

The director said would also like to thank the people who donated food and supplies this past month to help lower the cost for potential animal adopters. Blackwood said she is a big advocate of “Adopt. Don’t shop,” and for the month of August, the Twin Falls community was fantastic at it.

“I would rank it as excellent,” Blackwood said.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter also houses chickens, guinea pigs, pet birds, and even pigs. Blackwood said the facility is a “no-kill shelter,” and they do everything they can to make sure animals that are abandoned and neglected get a second chance at life. She said the shelter uses local rescues and foster families to alleviate any potential overcrowding at the shelter.

The Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Shelter, Broken Hearts Rescue, City of Jerome Animal Shelter, Mountain Humane, Simply Cats Adoption Center, West Valley Humane Society of Caldwell, Humane Society of the Palouse, and Priest River Animal Rescue all participated in the Clear the Shelter event for the state of Idaho.

Mountain Humane in Hailey said they had a record month with 75 adoptions of cats and dogs.

The Clear the Shelters website said that since 2015 the monthly event has helped approximately 520,952 pets find their forever homes.

