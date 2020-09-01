Idaho Fish and Game expects many opportunities for hunters this year

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Some hunts are currently underway, and the general season for deer is starting next month.

KMVT is putting you first to find out what sportsmen can expect this year.

Idaho Fish and Game said hunters will have many opportunities this year in the Magic Valley, specifically elk hunters.

“We have more elk in the Magic Valley then we have ever had at any time,” said wildlife biologist Jake Powell. “All of our elk zones are either meeting or exceeding our heard population objectives.”

Also mule deer have had a higher than average fawn survival, meaning more two point bucks will be out on the mountain. Unfortunately, a dry spring and summer may cause upland game bird hunting to not be as good as usual.

“It means fewer insects are produced and lower chick survival,” Powell said. “So the upland game bird hunting is probably going to be a little worse than it has been the last few years here in the region.”

One thing hunters need to aware of is with this summer’s severe drought, it may cause deer to distribute more, and hunters may need to scout more this year or move from their regular hunting spots. KMVT also spoke with a long-time archery hunter David Lapray who is expecting to have a good year.

“I expect to see a lot more deer and I was sitting in a blind and we seen like four or five,” Lapray said. “It’s good recreation for sure. You know, you got your exercise and you are walking miles.”

Ultimately Idaho Fish and Game are looking forward to a good season full of many hunters.

“With the current COVID-19 situation there is a lot of people out in the woods right now,” Powell said. “We would just encourage people to be safe, have fun, and be respectful of other people. Again, there are a lot of people out recreating and hunting; just be respectful of other people and be safe.”

For more information on the current and future hunts check out the Idaho Fish and Game website.

