Idaho police say suspect killed after firing at police

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer.

Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots in Meridian on Monday.

Officers located the trailer from which gunshots were reported. A different trailer nearby had been struck several times.

Police then exchanged fire with the suspect. They did not say how many rounds were fired.

The suspect died on the scene. His identity was not made public, but Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department, said he was believed to be around 60 years old.

