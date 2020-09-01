Advertisement

Idaho police say suspect killed after firing at police

Authorities say three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer.

Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots in Meridian on Monday.

Officers located the trailer from which gunshots were reported. A different trailer nearby had been struck several times.

Posted by Meridian Police Department - Idaho on Monday, August 31, 2020

Police then exchanged fire with the suspect. They did not say how many rounds were fired.

The suspect died on the scene. His identity was not made public, but Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department, said he was believed to be around 60 years old.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

