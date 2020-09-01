Advertisement

Jerome man dies nearly two weeks after crashing motorcycle

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls
A Jerome man has died nearly two weeks after crashing his motorcycle while navigating a turn in the city.
A Jerome man has died nearly two weeks after crashing his motorcycle while navigating a turn in the city.
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Jerome man has died nearly two weeks after crashing his motorcycle while navigating a turn in the city.

Idaho State Police said on the afternoon of Aug. 18, 55-year-old Robert Skinner was driving his motorcycle eastbound on West Avenue D. He turned southbound onto South Lincoln Street where he lost control and the motorcycle overturned.

ISP said Skinner was ejected and was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He died of his injuries on Monday.

Next of kin has been notified.

