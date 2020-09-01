Jerome man dies nearly two weeks after crashing motorcycle

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Jerome man has died nearly two weeks after crashing his motorcycle while navigating a turn in the city.

Idaho State Police said on the afternoon of Aug. 18, 55-year-old Robert Skinner was driving his motorcycle eastbound on West Avenue D. He turned southbound onto South Lincoln Street where he lost control and the motorcycle overturned.

ISP said Skinner was ejected and was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He died of his injuries on Monday.

Next of kin has been notified.

