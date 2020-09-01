Advertisement

Kayak event aims to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting their annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.
The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting their annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting its annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.

This event is centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness in form of a scholarship given out each May. On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the public is invited to gather at the Centennial Waterfront Park and bring their kayak, canoe, raft or paddle board. The group will paddle up the Snake River to Pillar Falls and back. It takes about 2 and half to 3 hours round trip.

“This is a support group in a way, to find some resources if you are struggling with any kind of mental illness or if you lost someone of suicide,” said Zach Jensen with the Dragonfly Hope Foundation.

Participants are encourage to make a minimum donation of $10 a person or $30 a family.

Posted by The Dragonfly Hope Foundation on Monday, August 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blaine County School District prepares for the first day of school

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Teachers and staff for Blaine County School District are preparing for the first day on September 8th.

News

Blaine County prepares for first day of school

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The first day of school for Blaine County is September 8th, and things will look much different this year.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State sees more than 31K COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 293 new confirmed and probable cases of the Coronavirus in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 31,677.

News

Idaho Fish and Game expects many opportunities for hunters this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Some hunts are currently underway, and the general season for deer is starting next month, KMVT is putting you first to find out what sportsmen can expect this year.

Latest News

News

Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The fifth edition of the USS Idaho is being built. Four previous naval ships borne the same name. Officials say the ship will represent the values of the state.

Covid 19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — Aug. 31, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Health officials have announced 221 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 32,088.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of census taker impersonators

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
There are just 30-days left until U.S. census workers are set to count every living person, in the United States.

News

Youth in Twin Falls want a community dance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Twin Falls Youth Council is working on bringing the event to the area in the Fall

News

Getting a second chance at finding a forever home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Nationwide event helps more than 100 animals in the Twin Falls area find new homes

News

Twin Falls County Fair grateful for pre-fair carnival

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls County Pre-fair Carnival has concluded and some venders are glad to be able to make some extra money over the weekend.