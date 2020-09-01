Kayak event aims to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting its annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.

This event is centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness in form of a scholarship given out each May. On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the public is invited to gather at the Centennial Waterfront Park and bring their kayak, canoe, raft or paddle board. The group will paddle up the Snake River to Pillar Falls and back. It takes about 2 and half to 3 hours round trip.

“This is a support group in a way, to find some resources if you are struggling with any kind of mental illness or if you lost someone of suicide,” said Zach Jensen with the Dragonfly Hope Foundation.

Participants are encourage to make a minimum donation of $10 a person or $30 a family.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.