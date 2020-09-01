Magic Valley Young Professionals to start meeting again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Young Professionals are meeting again after taking a break because of COVID-19.

The Magic Valley Young Professionals is a group that is under the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce aimed at connecting people who are ’Young at Heart,’ Shawn Barigar said.

Any age is invited to talk about their jobs, and ways to get involved in the community.

Their meetings are on Wednesday nights, and is great whether you are new to Twin Falls, or have lived here your whole life.

“I think it’s a really good chance to connect with people from all over the country who have relocated here and also people who have been here in Twin Falls and share what the community is about and how to get involved and make it a better place,” said Shawn Barigar, the CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday September 2nd, they will meet at Canyon Crest from 6:00-7:30 for their Committee Meeting.

On Wednesday September 9th and September 30th, they have trivia night at KOTO Brewing.

On Wednesday September 16th, they have UnWind Wednesday at Milner’s Gate.

For more information, visit them on their FaceBook Page, or call the Chamber of Commerce at 208-733-3974.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.