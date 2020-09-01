Advertisement

Monday sports recap

The Carey volleyball team waits for the start of their match.
The Carey volleyball team waits for the start of their match.(John Peck, Carey Schools)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:05 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

GIRLS SOCCER:

Wendell 2, Declo 0: Yadeira Alvarez scored both of the goals for the Trojans. Yocelyn Acevedo provided an assist.

Kimberly 1, Gooding 0: Only goal put in by Monserrat Torres, assisted by Bella Osterman. Keeper Macee Cook held the team’s shutout.

Buhl 6 and Bliss 1: Buhl goals by Rachel Guzman (2), Aileen Verduzco, Jorgia Leavens, Valentina Gomez, and Alondra Quezada.  Bliss goal by Ana Sanchez.  Buhl assists by Elly Aguilar, Alondra Quezada, and Diana Torres.

VOLLEYBALL:

Shoshone 3, Carey 1: The Lady Indians improve to 2-0 on the season.

