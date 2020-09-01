Monday sports recap

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

GIRLS SOCCER:

Wendell 2, Declo 0: Yadeira Alvarez scored both of the goals for the Trojans. Yocelyn Acevedo provided an assist.

Kimberly 1, Gooding 0: Only goal put in by Monserrat Torres, assisted by Bella Osterman. Keeper Macee Cook held the team’s shutout.

Buhl 6 and Bliss 1: Buhl goals by Rachel Guzman (2), Aileen Verduzco, Jorgia Leavens, Valentina Gomez, and Alondra Quezada. Bliss goal by Ana Sanchez. Buhl assists by Elly Aguilar, Alondra Quezada, and Diana Torres.

VOLLEYBALL:

Shoshone 3, Carey 1: The Lady Indians improve to 2-0 on the season.

