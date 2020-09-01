Nevada launches new wildlife app to help nab poachers

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada wildlife officials have launched a new online tool to help catch poachers and others who violate the state’s wildlife laws.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife unveiled the new app Monday that allows citizens to use their smartphones to connect with the department to get information and submit anonymous tips with a customized app.

It’s called NDOW Tip. Users can connect directly to the Operation Game Thief hotline, or send in videos or photos of illegal or suspicious activity.

Game Warden Capt. Brian Eller says Nevada is a big state so officers in the field need all the help they can get.

