School counselors and teachers working to foster relationships this school year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Many schools across the state are having to adapt this fall, from teaching online to hybrid classes, things are looking a little bit different.

Building relationships is the first priority this school year at Burley Junior High School.

“Our staff as a whole is really working on fostering relationships with the students, they need to know that we are here for them, that we care about them, that we want to get to know them, so really building relationships, and keeping those intact, I think it’s foundational,” said Liza Castaneda, a school counselor at Burley Junior High School.

If the students trust the teachers and staff, they will come to them for help with whatever they might need.

Being that foundation for them to know that, hey no matter what happens, we are going to get through this, because we are in this together, and that comes with relationship,” said Castaneda.

Over at the Twin Falls School District, the counselors are working on connecting families with different resources in the community through Google Classrooms.

“There is resources on there with the food pantry, resources on there with social emotional learning that the parents can do in the home, there is resources on there for the 2020 resource manual for our area, so we have a lot of resources for the parents,” said Mari Nelson, a school counselor at Harrison Elementary.

Both counselors say how amazed they are with the resilience of the children as they ease back into school.

Even out at recess, they don’t necessarily get to play with the equipment, but it’s amazing, they found other things to play with, they play with the gravel, or they play shadow tag,” said Nelson.

“The kids, I think they are going to teach us some things too, I’m sure, they are going to teach us about resilience, and about doing what you got to do, and thriving, I think they are great examples of that,” said Castaneda.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.