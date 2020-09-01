Advertisement

School counselors and teachers working to foster relationships this school year

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Many schools across the state are having to adapt this fall, from teaching online to hybrid classes, things are looking a little bit different.

Building relationships is the first priority this school year at Burley Junior High School.

“Our staff as a whole is really working on fostering relationships with the students, they need to know that we are here for them, that we care about them, that we want to get to know them, so really building relationships, and keeping those intact, I think it’s foundational,” said Liza Castaneda, a school counselor at Burley Junior High School.

If the students trust the teachers and staff, they will come to them for help with whatever they might need.

Being that foundation for them to know that, hey no matter what happens, we are going to get through this, because we are in this together, and that comes with relationship,” said Castaneda.

Over at the Twin Falls School District, the counselors are working on connecting families with different resources in the community through Google Classrooms.

“There is resources on there with the food pantry, resources on there with social emotional learning that the parents can do in the home, there is resources on there for the 2020 resource manual for our area, so we have a lot of resources for the parents,” said Mari Nelson, a school counselor at Harrison Elementary.

Both counselors say how amazed they are with the resilience of the children as they ease back into school.

Even out at recess, they don’t necessarily get to play with the equipment, but it’s amazing, they found other things to play with, they play with the gravel, or they play shadow tag,” said Nelson.

“The kids, I think they are going to teach us some things too, I’m sure, they are going to teach us about resilience, and about doing what you got to do, and thriving, I think they are great examples of that,” said Castaneda.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley Young Professionals to start meeting again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Magic Valley Young Professionals are meeting again after taking a break because of COVID-19.

News

Broadband grants could provide much needed boost to rural Magic Valley internet.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Broadband grants could provide much needed boost to rural Magic Valley internet. Internet for online learning in rural areas has been a problem.

News

School counselors and teachers making relationships a priority

Updated: 1 hours ago
Building relationships is a top priority this school year, to help students ease back into school.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

Regional

Boise Airport to welcome new nonstop flights to California

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A commercial airline based in Las Vegas has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

State

Idaho governor offers state as potential monument site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a “National Garden of American Heroes” by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State sees more than 31K COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 293 new confirmed and probable cases of the Coronavirus in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 31,677.

News

Twin Falls County residents happy to see the carnival is in town

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Carnival owner says this year has been a struggle.

State

Idaho education board approves change for state funding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Educational officials in Idaho have approved a temporary regulation allowing schools to use their full-time equivalent enrollment numbers instead of average daily attendance to calculate state funding as several students have started remote learning during the pandemic.

News

Health district stresses importance of flu shot during this year’s health crisis

Updated: 9 hours ago
The South Central Public Health District is informing the community that getting your flu shot this year is part of the fight against COVID-19.