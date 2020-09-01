Schwendiman Booth, Marsha

JEROME—On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Marsha Kay Wright Schwendiman Booth, a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of 11, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, at the age of 66.

Marsha was born April 22, 1954, in Rupert, Idaho, to Willard E. and Edith Adamson Wright. She attended school in the Burley/Rupert area and then attended trade school where she earned her CNA, medical assistant, and critical care technician certificates. She pursued a career in the medical field and had worked at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and retired from Cassia Regional Hospital.

Marsha had a passion for knitting blankets, singing, and playing the piano for her church. Her faith in God was passionate and unmatched.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Lee Schwendiman; four brothers; eight sisters; and two great-grandsons.

She is survived by her current husband, Leonard Booth of Jerome; her children, Robert Stephens (Eva) of Providence, Utah, Steven Stephens of Twin Falls, and Tamera Stephens Leon (Armando) of Burley; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A service celebrating Marsha’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens.

Flowers or donations may be sent to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.