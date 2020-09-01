Advertisement

Schwendiman Booth, Marsha

August 29, 2020, age 66
On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Marsha Kay Wright Schwendiman Booth, a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of 11, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, at the age of 66.
On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Marsha Kay Wright Schwendiman Booth, a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of 11, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, at the age of 66.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME—On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Marsha Kay Wright Schwendiman Booth, a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of 11, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, at the age of 66.

Marsha was born April 22, 1954, in Rupert, Idaho, to Willard E. and Edith Adamson Wright.  She attended school in the Burley/Rupert area and then attended trade school where she earned her CNA, medical assistant, and critical care technician certificates.  She pursued a career in the medical field and had worked at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and retired from Cassia Regional Hospital.

Marsha had a passion for knitting blankets, singing, and playing the piano for her church.  Her faith in God was passionate and unmatched.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Lee Schwendiman; four brothers; eight sisters; and two great-grandsons.

She is survived by her current husband, Leonard Booth of Jerome; her children, Robert Stephens (Eva) of Providence, Utah, Steven Stephens of Twin Falls, and Tamera Stephens Leon (Armando) of Burley; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A service celebrating Marsha’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.  Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens.

Flowers or donations may be sent to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Latest News

Obituaries

Day, Anabel Jean

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Anabel Jean Day, 90, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman.

Obituaries

Severe, Bertha Bernice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Bertha Bernice Severe, 81, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Nunes, Jose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Jose Nunes, 70, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home in Wendell.

Community

$2M in broadband grants available for rural Idaho libraries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Small libraries in Idaho will be able to get money to help with their internet though the Idaho Broadband Grant program.

Latest News

Obituaries

Creamer, Joan Dolores

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Joan Dolores Creamer returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 89.

Obituaries

Kossman, Nancy Karen

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Nancy Karen (Steelmon) Kossman, passed from this life into a better one on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Obituaries

Orthman, Shirley Ann

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Shirley Ann Orthman passed away peacefully at her home in Rupert with her family by her side on August 26, 2020, at the age of 82.

Obituaries

Orthman, Shirley Ann

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Shirley Ann Orthman, an 82-year-old Rupert resident, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Obituaries

Bennett, Lois E.

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
On August 22, 2020 just days before her 101st birthday Lois E. (Brown) Bennett, joined her Heavenly Father after a long and blessed life here on earth.

Obituaries

Summers, Dennis Patrick

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Dennis Patrick Summers, 71, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bridgeview Estates.