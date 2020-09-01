Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

We are going to have some AWESOME weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and very pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have clear skies before midnight and increasing clouds after midnight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as this disturbance works its way past our area. It is also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected for Thursday through Monday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley, and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down a bit as we head into Sunday and Monday (thanks to a cold front) as high temperatures are going to be back in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a lot warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: NW to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 75

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies before midnight, then increasing clouds after midnight. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies before midnight, then increasing clouds after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SW to NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 46

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph during the morning, then West 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 85

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 89 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 86 Low: 51

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Hot. High: 91 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 94 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 89 Low: 52

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as warm. High: 88 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as warm. High: 84 Low: 50

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 85

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 84

