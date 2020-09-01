Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

We are going to have some AWESOME weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and very pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have clear skies before midnight and increasing clouds after midnight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as this disturbance works its way past our area. It is also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected for Thursday through Monday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley, and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down a bit as we head into Sunday and Monday (thanks to a cold front) as high temperatures are going to be back in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a lot warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: NW to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 75

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies before midnight, then increasing clouds after midnight. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies before midnight, then increasing clouds after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SW to NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 46

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph during the morning, then West 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 85

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 89 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 86 Low: 51

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Hot. High: 91 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 94 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 89 Low: 52

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as warm. High: 88 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as warm. High: 84 Low: 50

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 85

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 84

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Online Morning Weather 9-1-2020

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have some AWESOME weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and very pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have clear skies before midnight and increasing clouds after midnight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as this disturbance works its way past our area. It is also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for August 31, 2020

Forecast

Monday evening's online weather update {8/31/2020}

Updated: 14 hours ago

Weather

Online Morning Weather 8-31-2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:48 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Another cool and breezy/windy day is on tap for southern Idaho as another cold front works its way through our area. It is going to be cool today as high temperatures are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and these temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be windy today in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy today in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There are also going to be scattered rain showers around throughout the day today in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers around today, especially during the afternoon and evening, in the Magic Valley as this cold front works its way through our area. Now even though there is going to be some rain around during the day today, a lot of this rain is going to be light to moderate in nature, so less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected in most locations. As we head into tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be really chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. Also, with the temperatures getting into the 30s tonight in the Wood River Valley, there could be some patchy areas of frost around after midnight, so just be aware of that. Tomorrow is then going to have sunny skies and dry conditions as an upper level ridge begins to build into our area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures are going to be in the mid 70s in most locations.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:12 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Evening Weather Forecast for August 29, 2020

Forecast

Sunday evening's online weather update {8/30/2020}

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:11 PM MDT

Weather

Online Evening Weather 8-29-2020

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:25 PM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Tomorrow is going to be a lot cooler than today was as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations. To go along with these cooler temperatures, it is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Sunny skies and dry conditions are also in the forecast for tomorrow.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for August 28, 2020

Forecast

Friday evening's online weather update {8/28/2020}

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 8-28-2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:50 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going to continue to be hazy today, tonight, and tomorrow as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. Aside from the smoke though, we are going to have mainly sunny skies today and tomorrow and mostly clear skies tonight. There are also going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon, this evening, and the beginning part of tonight in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County as a weak disturbance passes by our area to the south. It is also going to continue be warm today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.