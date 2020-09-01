Advertisement

Twin Falls County Fair grateful for pre-fair carnival

Pre-fair events also gave vendors some extra time to interact with the public
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County Pre-fair Carnival has concluded and some venders are glad to be able to make some extra money over the weekend.

The pre-fair carnival was meant to help space out the number of attendees this year. It also gave vendors some extra time to interact with the public, after seeing many of the events canceled this year to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair leadership tells KMVT, they received mostly good feedback from the community, and this pre-fair carnival was a good test drive for the upcoming week.

“We had quite a few comments,” said fair manager John Pitz. “Of course there are always a few comments of people who weren’t happy about it because of the COVID-19 thing, but I think for the most part people were pretty happy. They had the opportunity to come out and eat some fair food and ride some carnival rides without having to deal with the larger crowds at the fair.”

The fair officially begins Wednesday with the rodeo starting on Thursday, and some of the vendors KMVT spoke with are hoping for bigger turn-out. With so much uncertainty, the fair board is grateful to provide this long-time community event specifically for the kids involved.

“A really important part of the community for the social aspect as well as the animal husbandry and the sense of responsibility those kids develop by having to take care of another living soul,” Pitz said

For a full list of upcoming fair events check out the fair’s website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Youth in Twin Falls want a community dance

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Twin Falls Youth Council is working on bringing the event to the area in the Fall

News

Getting a second chance at finding a forever home

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Nationwide event helps more than 100 animals in the Twin Falls area find new homes

Regional

Nevada launches new wildlife app to help nab poachers

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nevada wildlife officials have launched a new online tool to help catch poachers and others who violate the state’s wildlife laws.

Regional

Utah State quarantines students as COVID found in wastewater

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Utah State University says nearly 300 students have been quarantined after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Jerome man dies nearly two weeks after crashing motorcycle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Jerome man has died nearly two weeks after crashing his motorcycle while navigating a turn in the city.

Investigation

Chad Daybell’s attorney files motion to dismiss case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KBOI
Chad Daybell’s attorney has filed a motion asking the judge to drop his entire client’s case citing insufficient evidence.

Regional

Idaho police say suspect killed after firing at police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer.

Regional

Utah man dead after suspected bison attack, officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who authorities say was possibly attacked by a bison in Utah has died. Investigators believe 55-year-old Larry M. Adams was jogging on Antelope Island just outside Salt Lake City when he had a suspected encounter with a bison.

News

Twin Falls County Fair grateful for pre-fair carnival

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Twin Falls County Pre-fair Carnival has concluded and some venders are glad to be able to make some extra money over the weekend.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of census taker impersonators

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are just 30-days left until U.S. census workers are set to count every living person, in the United States.