Twin Falls County Fair grateful for pre-fair carnival

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County Pre-fair Carnival has concluded and some venders are glad to be able to make some extra money over the weekend.

The pre-fair carnival was meant to help space out the number of attendees this year. It also gave vendors some extra time to interact with the public, after seeing many of the events canceled this year to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair leadership tells KMVT, they received mostly good feedback from the community, and this pre-fair carnival was a good test drive for the upcoming week.

“We had quite a few comments,” said fair manager John Pitz. “Of course there are always a few comments of people who weren’t happy about it because of the COVID-19 thing, but I think for the most part people were pretty happy. They had the opportunity to come out and eat some fair food and ride some carnival rides without having to deal with the larger crowds at the fair.”

The fair officially begins Wednesday with the rodeo starting on Thursday, and some of the vendors KMVT spoke with are hoping for bigger turn-out. With so much uncertainty, the fair board is grateful to provide this long-time community event specifically for the kids involved.

“A really important part of the community for the social aspect as well as the animal husbandry and the sense of responsibility those kids develop by having to take care of another living soul,” Pitz said

For a full list of upcoming fair events check out the fair’s website.

