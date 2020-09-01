Advertisement

Utah man dead after suspected bison attack, officials say

It was not immediately clear why the man was unable to relay his story to authorities.
A man who authorities say was possibly attacked by a bison in Utah has died. Investigators believe 55-year-old Larry M. Adams was jogging on Antelope Island just outside Salt Lake City when he had a suspected encounter with a bison.
A man who authorities say was possibly attacked by a bison in Utah has died. Investigators believe 55-year-old Larry M. Adams was jogging on Antelope Island just outside Salt Lake City when he had a suspected encounter with a bison.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who authorities say was possibly attacked by a bison in Utah has died. Investigators believe 55-year-old Larry M. Adams was jogging on Antelope Island just outside Salt Lake City when he had a suspected encounter with a bison.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources say Adams was hurt and calling for help when two women heard him and called 911.

Park officials say the man’s wounds were consistent with a possible encounter with a bison.

KUTV-TV reports there were no witnesses to the suspected attack.

It was not immediately clear why the man was unable to relay his story to authorities.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation

Chad Daybell’s attorney files motion to dismiss case

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KBOI
Chad Daybell’s attorney has filed a motion asking the judge to drop his entire client’s case citing insufficient evidence.

Regional

Idaho police say suspect killed after firing at police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer.

News

Twin Falls County Fair grateful for pre-fair carnival

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Twin Falls County Pre-fair Carnival has concluded and some venders are glad to be able to make some extra money over the weekend.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of census taker impersonators

Updated: 1 hours ago
There are just 30-days left until U.S. census workers are set to count every living person, in the United States.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Broadband grants could provide much needed boost to rural Magic Valley internet

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Broadband grants could provide much needed boost to rural Magic Valley internet

News

Flex start course registration now open at CSI

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Flex start course registration now open at CSI. Classes are for eight weeks or twelve weeks.

News

Twin Falls County jail now has zero COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sheriff’s department is still testing all new inmates and taking precaution

News

Twin Falls County residents happy to see the carnival is in town

Updated: 13 hours ago
Carnival owner says this year has been a struggle.

News

School counselors and teachers working to foster relationships this school year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
If the students trust the teachers and staff, they will come to them for help with whatever they might need.