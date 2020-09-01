Advertisement

Youth in Twin Falls want a community dance

Twin Falls Youth Council is working on bringing the event to the area in the Fall
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:17 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Youth Council held their first meeting of the year at City Hall on Monday.

The group of teenagers from various high schools in the Twin Falls area discussed many agenda items of Monday, such as recruitment. Right now the community organization only has about 15 members, and they would like to get that number up to about 30.

But the hot topic of the day was putting together a community dance for teenagers in the Twin Falls area. The group of teenagers 8th through 12 grade, said it was frustrating to see so many dances canceled last school year due to COVID-19. Some schools in the area still haven’t made decisions on school dances this year, so many teenagers are pins and needles waiting to hear what is going to happen.

Kaitlyn Debie, president of the Twin Falls Youth Council, asked members in the room for potential ideas on how they could put together a community dance for high school age kids in Twin Falls, and together they came up with a plan.

“At the end of October we would like to have a community dance outside, social distancing, and we can all have fun as a community,” Debie said.

The youth council president said the plan is still in the early stages, and they have to decide on a location, number of people that would be able to attend, and they need to talk to the South Central Public Health District about guidelines, recommendations, and restrictions.

Debie said proceeds from the event would go to their annual Color Run to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins is an advisor the council.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

