Blaine County School District prepares for the first day of school

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Blaine County is preparing for their first day of school on September 8th.

Some are feeling a mixture of emotions.

“I feel excited but kind of like it’s just a mix emotions, I’m excited but also kind of nervous too,” said Melissa Servin, Alturas Elementary School Secretary.

Teachers and staff for Blaine County School District are preparing for the first day on September 8th.

“A through L, Monday and Wednesday, M through Z Tuesday and Thursday,” said Principal Brad Henson. “Students are home on Friday and teachers are in the building accessing small groups, interventions, connecting with homes, and planning with each other planning for the next weeks lessons.” Principal Brad is the principal at Alturas Elementary School in Hailey.

Blaine County got hit particularly hard in the spring with COVID-19.

Teachers know this year will be different but want to make it as positive of an experience as possible for the students.

“We just want to make sure that first day they feel the love, we’ve been going through a hard time and we just want them to know that it’s going to be a great school year regardless of the situation,” said Mrs. Pina, a 5th grade teacher at Alturas Elementary.

They hope to foster relationships between the students and staff, and help them reconnect with each other.

“Kids, they thrive at school it’s what they want, it’s what they need, it’s where they build those relationships in the community, and our teachers understand that so that’s what we did last year and now this year it’s how to make sure we are still doing that, but also give them the quality education that they deserve and need,” said Principal Brad.

