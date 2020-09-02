City of Jerome wants input on grant application for Sheppard Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The city of Jerome wants to hear from residents before it applies for a Federal Community Development Block Grant to improve Sheppard Park.

The project is centered around redoing the dilapidated tennis courts, which officials say are barely used now due to their condition.

The City of Jerome is pursuing a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). This grant assists with construction... Posted by City of Jerome, Idaho on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The project would cost around $400,000 to $500,000, officials say.

Receiving the federal grant would provide around $250,000.

“Between the small amount from the parks budget and joint contributions from the school district and the rec district potentially, then we would have the money to fund the matching portion of the project and be able to get some nice new tennis courts,” said Jerome City Engineer Tyson Carpenter.

People can provide their input to the city by calling 208-324-8189.

