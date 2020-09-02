College of Southern Idaho sees an increase in enrollment, interest in online classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The College of Southern Idaho’s enrollment numbers are going up, early numbers show.

But what do classes look like during a global pandemic?

Early numbers show about a 5% increase in enrollment at CSI, according to Dean of Institutional Effectiveness Chris Bragg.

“We want to make sure that we’re fulfilling their needs and increased enrollment is one indicator that tells us we’re at least moving in the right direction,” Bragg said.

And when it comes to class options, the college has plenty.

“We’ve got entirely face-to-face courses. Those courses have physical distancing; student’s are required to wear masks in those, and that’s kind of one end of the spectrum,” Bragg said. “The other end of the spectrum are the totally online classes.”

The college also offers hybrid classes, which Bragg explains has seen an explosion in popularity.

“You may come to class as a student you know, once a week or a couple of times here and there, and then there are other times where you’re doing work off campus,” Bragg said. “You’re doing that work online.”

The college also offers one more digital option that’s gaining interest.

“So the class still happens at the exact same time,” Bragg said. “All the students get together typically through a platform like Zoom. The instructors, they’re live. They can interact with their peers in the classrooms.”

Bragg also said they’ve offered online classes for years, but this year, the number of credits being taken online has increased about 40%.

