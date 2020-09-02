Advertisement

Drug use leads to grandparents raising grandchildren

Idaho ranks 6th in the nation for the number of grandparents raising their grandchildren
Idaho ranks sixth in the nation for grandparents acting as parents, and drug use is one of the contributing factors according to Shawna Wasko at the Office On Aging.
Idaho ranks sixth in the nation for grandparents acting as parents, and drug use is one of the contributing factors according to Shawna Wasko at the Office On Aging.(WLUC)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Unfortunately drug and methamphetamine abuse continue to be an issue throughout the nation and in Idaho.

One of the too often victims of drug abuse is children. If someone develops an addiction and can no longer care for their children it is up to other family members to take over and help raise them. Idaho ranks sixth in the nation for grandparents acting as parents, and drug use is one of the contributing factors according to Shawna Wasko at the Office On Aging.

This can also lead to issues on social media due to a child being taken away because their parents aren’t fit to raise them, and then the parents using Facebook to say the grandparents stole their kids. Grandparents can then be targets of the parents on social media leading to unneeded conflict.

“And it’s really getting dangerous at this time that these people who won’t just say, ’I lost this child because of what I did,’” said Shawna Wasko, the program manager at the Office On Aging. “But that has to be some type of maturity and making sure you own the fact you lost that child because of what you did.”

Wasko said often times churches pitch in to help these grandparents who are taking care of their grandchildren because they were not ready to have to raise them both from a financial standpoint and educational.

The Office of Aging does have support groups for grandparents who are helping to raise their grandchildren. Find more information on their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho rancher asks people to please not rescue guardian dogs

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Travelers are picking up the dogs thinking they are lost or abandoned

News

Idaho rancher asks people to please not rescue guardian dogs

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Travelers are picking up the dogs thinking they are lost or abandoned

Regional

Police find owner of puppy thrown from car in western Idaho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Police are looking for information after a Shitzu puppy was thrown from a car window Tuesday afternoon westbound on Interstate 84 near Nampa.

News

Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway. The ship will represent the values of the state, officers say

Latest News

News

Blaine County School District prepares for the first day of school

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Teachers and staff for Blaine County School District are preparing for the first day on September 8th.

News

Blaine County prepares for first day of school

Updated: 19 hours ago
The first day of school for Blaine County is September 8th, and things will look much different this year.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State sees more than 31K COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 293 new confirmed and probable cases of the Coronavirus in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 31,677.

News

Kayak event aims to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting their annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.

News

Idaho Fish and Game expects many opportunities for hunters this year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Some hunts are currently underway, and the general season for deer is starting next month, KMVT is putting you first to find out what sportsmen can expect this year.

News

Construction on fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The fifth edition of the USS Idaho is being built. Four previous naval ships borne the same name. Officials say the ship will represent the values of the state.