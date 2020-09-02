Drug use leads to grandparents raising grandchildren

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Unfortunately drug and methamphetamine abuse continue to be an issue throughout the nation and in Idaho.

One of the too often victims of drug abuse is children. If someone develops an addiction and can no longer care for their children it is up to other family members to take over and help raise them. Idaho ranks sixth in the nation for grandparents acting as parents, and drug use is one of the contributing factors according to Shawna Wasko at the Office On Aging.

This can also lead to issues on social media due to a child being taken away because their parents aren’t fit to raise them, and then the parents using Facebook to say the grandparents stole their kids. Grandparents can then be targets of the parents on social media leading to unneeded conflict.

“And it’s really getting dangerous at this time that these people who won’t just say, ’I lost this child because of what I did,’” said Shawna Wasko, the program manager at the Office On Aging. “But that has to be some type of maturity and making sure you own the fact you lost that child because of what you did.”

Wasko said often times churches pitch in to help these grandparents who are taking care of their grandchildren because they were not ready to have to raise them both from a financial standpoint and educational.

The Office of Aging does have support groups for grandparents who are helping to raise their grandchildren. Find more information on their website.

