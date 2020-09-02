Advertisement

Gooding escapes Buhl after five-set thriller

Senators
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:16 AM MDT
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Senators opened their season at Buhl Tuesday night.

The Indians honored the seniors because you never know with COVID-19 how the season will progress.

Early first set, Reina Elkin, a senior goes cross court for the kill, Buhl down two.

Gooding’s Reece Fleming connects with Grace Lethlean, who thanks Elkin for touching that ball before it goes out. Fleming with 46 assists.

Next play, Buhl’s Adriana Acevedo, the senior, finds Lilly Waltman, who splits the defenders, two point game still in favor of the visitors.

Gooding on serve-receive, good pass to Fleming, nice finish by Lacey Yore and the Senators take a one point lead.

This match went all five sets, as Gooding came out on top, 3-2.

Ellie Stockham 25 digs to go along with 20 kills and Alx Roe had 14 kills, 4 blocks and 24 digs.

SCORES: 21-25; 25-22; 25-19; 18-30; 15-11

The Buhl High School student body cheers on their volleyball team.
The Buhl High School student body cheers on their volleyball team.

LOCAL SCORES:

Lighthouse 3, Watersprings Christian 1: (25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18)

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 0: (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) Brenley Hansen led the Bruins with 9 kills on a .615 kill efficiency. Brinley Iverson added 10 kills and 8 digs.

Burley 3, Minico 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 7, Mountain Home 0: Canyon Ridge celebrated its seven seniors. Five out of their seven goals were scored by the seniors.

Burley 7, MInico 0

BOYS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 22, Mountain Home 1: Nine different players found the net for the Riverhawks, who completed 22 of 45 shot attempts. Goal keeper Eli Cook earned the win. Goal scorers included: Alimasi Jamari (10), Michael DeLaTorre (5), Ethan Ricks, Waleed Adem, Denis Malanda, Bachar Djouma, Summit Hadlock, Pablo Padilla, and Tristan May.

Burley 3, Minico 3

