Idaho Department of Health and Welfare explains counting of COVID-19 deaths

There are times when COVID-19 wouldn’t be the cause of death, such as a traumatic event like a car crash or a fall
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -There has been lots of discussion and questions about how state officials record deaths related to the coronavirus.

During a weekly Facebook Live, Elke Shaw-Tulloch with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare explained how COVID-19 deaths are recorded and who makes the call if someone died from it or not.

The state relies on a certified person to determine the cause of death. That means a coroner, physician or a health care provider, puts on the death report the person died from COVID-19. It is then reported to the state.

If someone dies, and they had underlying health conditions, and COVID-19 is listed as their leading cause of death, it’s counted as a coronavirus-related death.

“So for example if someone has already COPD or congestive heart failure, some of these major health issues that might be listed as their contributing cause of death is that COPD or congestive heart failure, but COVID-19 was the primary cause of death,” Shaw-Tulloch explained.

Shaw-Tulloch also said there are times when COVID-19 wouldn’t be the cause of death, such as a traumatic event like a car crash or a fall.

“And when the certifier of their death looked at their whole case and was making that determination, even if they put COVID on there, by happenstance, they happened to have it and they didn’t see it as a contributor to that particular death, then that would not be counted,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “So there’s a lot of verification that happens before we put those case counts out there.”

