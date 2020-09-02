Advertisement

Idaho rancher asks people to please not rescue guardian dogs

Travelers are picking up the dogs thinking they are lost or abandoned
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho sheep ranchers and the U.S. Forest Service are concerned about the emerging problem happening across the state with travelers picking up expensive livestock guarding dogs, thinking they are lost or abandoned.

Out in the remote rangeland of Idaho, Blaine County sheep rancher, Cory Peavey runs his sheep operation, with unknown and lurking predators looking to pick them off one by one. He said he couldn’t transport his sheep without his guardian dogs.

“Without the dogs, the coyotes would have a heyday with our sheep, and they would drag off our livestock, " Peavey said.

Recently, he and other ranchers have been dealing with an annoying and burdensome issue of late. Campers or people out recreating in the outdoors picking up the dogs because they think they have been abandoned or are lost. Peavey said a couple of his Great White Pyrenees were hauled away to an animal shelter by mistake recently.

“I realize that everybody has their own best intentions, but you shouldn’t be taking a dog out of its own environment, bringing it home, causing it undue stress, and exposing it to unnecessary domestication and reversing my process,” Peavey said.

Steve Stuebner, who works public relations for the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission said the issue has been going on for years but has been more prevalent lately, possibly due to COVID-19 and many people from out of state traveling to Idaho to enjoy the outdoors.

“So some of those people might not ever encounter a sheep drive, or been on a rural road before seeing the sheep in the woods,” Stuebner said.

He also said it isn’t uncommon for a couple of guardian dogs to be watching over 2,000 head of sheep, and Peavey said occasionally the dogs may drift off and be about four miles behind the herd.

“It (dog) may be in the process of catching up with the heard, and it will probably find its way. It is not its first rodeo. These dogs see the same route for years,” Peavey said.

At the end of the day, Peavey said if you see a lean healthy dog out on the range don’t pick it up. Leave it, and if you are concerned about the dog’s well-being check the dog’s collar for a phone number or contact information.

“For me, I would appreciate it if I would get a phone call over, taking my dog,” Peavey said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho rancher asks people to please not rescue guardian dogs

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Travelers are picking up the dogs thinking they are lost or abandoned

News

Drug use leads to grandparents raising grandchildren

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Idaho ranks sixth in the nation for the number of grandparents acting as parents.

Regional

Police find owner of puppy thrown from car in western Idaho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Police are looking for information after a Shitzu puppy was thrown from a car window Tuesday afternoon westbound on Interstate 84 near Nampa.

News

Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway. The ship will represent the values of the state, officers say

Latest News

News

Blaine County School District prepares for the first day of school

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Teachers and staff for Blaine County School District are preparing for the first day on September 8th.

News

Blaine County prepares for first day of school

Updated: 19 hours ago
The first day of school for Blaine County is September 8th, and things will look much different this year.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State sees more than 31K COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 293 new confirmed and probable cases of the Coronavirus in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 31,677.

News

Kayak event aims to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting their annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.

News

Idaho Fish and Game expects many opportunities for hunters this year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Some hunts are currently underway, and the general season for deer is starting next month, KMVT is putting you first to find out what sportsmen can expect this year.

News

Construction on fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The fifth edition of the USS Idaho is being built. Four previous naval ships borne the same name. Officials say the ship will represent the values of the state.