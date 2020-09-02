Idaho rancher asks people to please not rescue guardian dogs

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho sheep ranchers and the U.S. Forest Service are concerned about the emerging problem happening across the state with travelers picking up expensive livestock guarding dogs, thinking they are lost or abandoned.

Out in the remote rangeland of Idaho, Blaine County sheep rancher, Cory Peavey runs his sheep operation, with unknown and lurking predators looking to pick them off one by one. He said he couldn’t transport his sheep without his guardian dogs.

“Without the dogs, the coyotes would have a heyday with our sheep, and they would drag off our livestock, " Peavey said.

Recently, he and other ranchers have been dealing with an annoying and burdensome issue of late. Campers or people out recreating in the outdoors picking up the dogs because they think they have been abandoned or are lost. Peavey said a couple of his Great White Pyrenees were hauled away to an animal shelter by mistake recently.

“I realize that everybody has their own best intentions, but you shouldn’t be taking a dog out of its own environment, bringing it home, causing it undue stress, and exposing it to unnecessary domestication and reversing my process,” Peavey said.

Steve Stuebner, who works public relations for the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission said the issue has been going on for years but has been more prevalent lately, possibly due to COVID-19 and many people from out of state traveling to Idaho to enjoy the outdoors.

“So some of those people might not ever encounter a sheep drive, or been on a rural road before seeing the sheep in the woods,” Stuebner said.

He also said it isn’t uncommon for a couple of guardian dogs to be watching over 2,000 head of sheep, and Peavey said occasionally the dogs may drift off and be about four miles behind the herd.

“It (dog) may be in the process of catching up with the heard, and it will probably find its way. It is not its first rodeo. These dogs see the same route for years,” Peavey said.

At the end of the day, Peavey said if you see a lean healthy dog out on the range don’t pick it up. Leave it, and if you are concerned about the dog’s well-being check the dog’s collar for a phone number or contact information.

“For me, I would appreciate it if I would get a phone call over, taking my dog,” Peavey said.

