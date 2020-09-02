Advertisement

Idaho treasurer appeals district court’s office space ruling

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho state treasurer is appealing a district court ruling ordering her to vacate her office on the first floor of the Statehouse.

Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court.

The district court in July sided with Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill in a civil lawsuit.

They want to make room for more House members and staff offices. The court ruling cited a 2007 law allowing the Legislature to decide what is done with the first, third, and fourth floors of the building.

