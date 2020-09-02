Advertisement

Milwaukee police employee killed by neighbor after joke about grass clippings, friend says

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:26 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Friends and neighbors in Milwaukee are still trying to wrap their heads around the killing of an off-duty police community service officer, allegedly by his neighbor.

The family identified the victim as 35-year-old Naeem Sarosh, a father of two who had worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. He was a civilian employee for the department and responded to crimes like vandalism and non-injury traffic crashes to take pictures and reports.

Neighbor Tammy Mitton says she overheard an off-duty Sarosh arguing with his 65-year-old neighbor Monday night.

Naeem Sarosh was a 35-year-old father of two who had worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. He was a civilian employee for the department and responded to crimes like vandalism and non-injury traffic crashes to take pictures and reports.
Naeem Sarosh was a 35-year-old father of two who had worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. He was a civilian employee for the department and responded to crimes like vandalism and non-injury traffic crashes to take pictures and reports.(Source: Milwaukee Police Department, WTMJ via CNN)

“I heard loud discussion, couldn’t make out any words, but then, a man just screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘I told you to put that down,’” Mitton said.

A family friend says Sarosh was talking to the 65-year-old while the man was mowing his lawn. Sarosh joked with the neighbor, saying he was throwing his grass on his lawn. That’s when the suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and started shooting.

Sarosh grabbed his wife and tried to run inside, but he was shot four times.

“I’m dumbfounded by it because everybody is very quiet. We always say hello. Nobody bothers anybody. It’s shocking,” Mitton said.

The 65-year-old man was taken into custody.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett released a statement saying Sarosh was a well-respected employee.

“While the circumstances of the situation haven’t been fully determined, these types of senseless acts of violence should disturb us all,” Barrett wrote.

The two families were reportedly good friends before the shooting.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, Naeem Sarosh, a Community Service Officer employed by the Milwaukee Police Department was...

Posted by Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Neighbor, 65, arrested after fatal shooting of Milwaukee community service officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A family friend says the victim joked with his 65-year-old neighbor about grass clippings on his lawn while the man was mowing. The neighbor allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and started shooting.

National

GRAPHIC: High-speed chase ends in arrests in Tucson area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
According to DPS, two subjects were taken into custody. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

National

Protests held after Black man killed during bicycle traffic stop in Los Angeles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Investigators say the man punched one of the deputies in the face and produced a handgun, leading them to open fire.

National Politics

Book: Pence told ‘to be on standby’ for Trump hospital visit in November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt says “word went out” at the White House for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential powers if Trump needed a medical procedure that would require him to be put under anesthesia.

Latest News

National

TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana and Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record, beating the 2005 arrivals of Nate on Sept. 6 and Ophelia on Sept. 7, according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

National

Study: Cancer cases likely in those exposed to New Mexico atomic test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The researchers suggested in their work that exposure levels would have been substantially higher than naturally occurring background radiation only in the areas immediately downwind of the detonation site in New Mexico.

National

Markey defeats Kennedy III in Massachusetts’ Senate primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win denies a Senate seat to a member of the younger generation of the storied, political Kennedy family.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

President Trump pledges millions to help rebuild Kenosha

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump pledges millions to help rebuild Kenosha

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.