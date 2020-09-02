Police find owner of puppy thrown from car in western Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Police have identified the owner of a puppy that was thrown from a car Tuesday afternoon westbound on Interstate 84 near Nampa.

Idaho State Police said the dog had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a Nampa home. Troopers and Nampa Police would still like to know who took the puppy.

Idaho State Police said a witness saw the animal tossed from the window of a moving car at about 2:20 p.m.

An ISP Trooper happened by moments later and was flagged down by a woman who said she saw the incident and pulled over to help the Shitzu puppy. The witness did not get a description of the vehicle or persons inside.

ISP said in a news release, the puppy was about 10 weeks old and was picked up by Canyon County Animal Control and taken to West Valley Humane Society. The puppy suffered some road rash on his mouth and paws but is otherwise OK. The dog will be reunited with his family.

Troopers seek information why the puppy ended up on the roadway. Anyone who may have information on who may have tossed the puppy onto the roadway or stole it from the Nampa home is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tips can be anonymous and be made online at 343cops.com.

The woman who stopped to help the puppy indicated she would adopt the puppy if the owner wasn’t found.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.