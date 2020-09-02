Advertisement

Police find owner of puppy thrown from car in western Idaho

The Shitzu puppy sustained road rash on its mouth and paws but is otherwise OK
Police are looking for information after a Shitzu puppy was thrown from a car window Tuesday afternoon westbound on Interstate 84 near Nampa.
Police are looking for information after a Shitzu puppy was thrown from a car window Tuesday afternoon westbound on Interstate 84 near Nampa.(Idaho State Police)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Police have identified the owner of a puppy that was thrown from a car Tuesday afternoon westbound on Interstate 84 near Nampa.

Idaho State Police said the dog had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a Nampa home. Troopers and Nampa Police would still like to know who took the puppy.

Idaho State Police said a witness saw the animal tossed from the window of a moving car at about 2:20 p.m.

An ISP Trooper happened by moments later and was flagged down by a woman who said she saw the incident and pulled over to help the Shitzu puppy. The witness did not get a description of the vehicle or persons inside.

ISP said in a news release, the puppy was about 10 weeks old and was picked up by Canyon County Animal Control and taken to West Valley Humane Society. The puppy suffered some road rash on his mouth and paws but is otherwise OK. The dog will be reunited with his family.

Troopers seek information why the puppy ended up on the roadway. Anyone who may have information on who may have tossed the puppy onto the roadway or stole it from the Nampa home is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tips can be anonymous and be made online at 343cops.com.

The woman who stopped to help the puppy indicated she would adopt the puppy if the owner wasn’t found.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway. The ship will represent the values of the state, officers say

News

Blaine County School District prepares for the first day of school

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Teachers and staff for Blaine County School District are preparing for the first day on September 8th.

News

Blaine County prepares for first day of school

Updated: 17 hours ago
The first day of school for Blaine County is September 8th, and things will look much different this year.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State sees more than 31K COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 293 new confirmed and probable cases of the Coronavirus in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 31,677.

Latest News

News

Kayak event aims to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting their annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.

News

Idaho Fish and Game expects many opportunities for hunters this year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Some hunts are currently underway, and the general season for deer is starting next month, KMVT is putting you first to find out what sportsmen can expect this year.

News

Fifth edition of the USS Idaho underway

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The fifth edition of the USS Idaho is being built. Four previous naval ships borne the same name. Officials say the ship will represent the values of the state.

Covid 19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — Aug. 31, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Health officials have announced 221 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 32,088.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of census taker impersonators

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
There are just 30-days left until U.S. census workers are set to count every living person, in the United States.

News

Youth in Twin Falls want a community dance

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Twin Falls Youth Council is working on bringing the event to the area in the Fall