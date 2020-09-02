Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: 1000 Springs Mill focuses on being health

The reason for being an organic farm is personal
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - 1000 Springs Mill is a joint operation run by Tim Cornie and Kurt Mason.

The two farm their own land. Mason farms south of Hansen and Cornie Farms in Buhl, but they both work together to put out the finished product.

“We partnered up on the Pillsbury plant in Buhl, Idaho, so we take all our organic products off of the farm and we take it right straight to the mill, clean it,” Cornie said, who is a co-owner.

Cornie, a third-generation farmer, always wanted to be a part of the land.

“When I was just even in elementary school, I always wanted to be a farmer, that was my DNA,” Cornie said. “That’s what I wanted to be and so it’s been my passion ever since I was in elementary school to be a farmer.”

The farm features beans, buckwheat, popcorn, blue corn and much, much more.

The reason for being organic is personal.

“No. 1, I have a son that’s got Tuberous Sclerosis and he was tipping over at the age of three and with seizures,” Cornie said. “It’s kind of like benign tumors in the brain.”

He believes a healthy population starts with healthy, organic food.

“Well, 1000 Springs‚ we’re ’healthy people, healthy future,’ that’s our trademark,” Cornie said. “Our whole deal is just to grow healthy soil, healthy plant, that makes healthy people.”

To learn more about 1000 Springs Farm, visit its website.

