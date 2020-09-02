Second Idaho inmate dies of COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho prison system announced a second incarcerated person under its jurisdiction has died of COVID-19.

Idaho Department of Correction said a 64-year-old man who was hospitalized with the coronavirus died Sunday night at a Boise hospital. The man had been treated at the hospital since Aug. 14 after being transported from the Idaho State Correctional Center.

He is the second IDOC inmate to die after being diagnosed with the virus.

