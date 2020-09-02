Advertisement

Second Idaho inmate dies of COVID-19

The man was hospitalized for more than two weeks
A 64-year-old mans is the second Idaho Department of Correction inmate to die of COVID-19 after being diagnosed.
A 64-year-old mans is the second Idaho Department of Correction inmate to die of COVID-19 after being diagnosed.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho prison system announced a second incarcerated person under its jurisdiction has died of COVID-19.

Idaho Department of Correction said a 64-year-old man who was hospitalized with the coronavirus died Sunday night at a Boise hospital. The man had been treated at the hospital since Aug. 14 after being transported from the Idaho State Correctional Center.

He is the second IDOC inmate to die after being diagnosed with the virus.

