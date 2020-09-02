Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, September 02, 2020

Today is going to be a lot warmer than yesterday was as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear to clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected from tomorrow through next Tuesday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. This upper level ridge is also going to be strengthening over the next few days, which is going to allow the temperatures to continue to warm up as highs by Saturday are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley. A few cold fronts are then going to allow our temperatures to cool back down some as we head into Sunday and next week as highs by next Tuesday are going to be back in the low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow and this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy next Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 83

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 85

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 51

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 92 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 88 Low: 55

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 96 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 90 Low: 53

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy and not as hot. High: 90 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 86 Low: 50

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and not as warm. High: 84 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 83 Low: 44

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 74

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy and a lot cooler. High: 73

