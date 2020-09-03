Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns of email scam targeting Amazon Prime

Johnson says anytime people are sent links, they should not click on them, rather go through a company’s actual website to find a link if there’s an issue
It’s actually all part of a phishing scam, set up to get your private information, explains Jeremy Johnson with the Better Business Bureau.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -There’s a new scam out there you need to be aware of, KMVT actually learned about it after a KMVT reporter got an email.

The reporter got an email from what appeared to be Amazon, saying her Amazon Prime account billing information needed to be updated.

The only problem, is that she doesn’t have an Amazon Prime account.

When the linked is clicked on, a deceptive website warning pops up.

“A lot of times these look very official,” Johnson said. “They’ve stolen company logos; they’re using a lot of the same verbiage, and so the best thing to do is anytime you are getting an email like this, is to verify it with the company first.”

Johnson also says people should take time and do their research, and anytime they’re sent links, to not click on them, rather go through a company’s actual website to find a link if there’s an issue.

