Commissioners considers opening marijuana dispensary in Idaho border town of Jackpot

ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) - The Elko County Commissioners passed the first ordinance for the marijuana dispensary in a small unincorporated town that borders Idaho.

COVID-19 hit the town of Jackpot, Nevada, hard. Casinos shut down and people were laid off. Now some people from the community of Jackpot are trying to open a marijuana dispensary in Jackpot to hopefully bring some life back to their community.

“Industry isn’t just waiting to move into jackpot,” said Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund. “They’ve lost a tremendous amount of jobs, with Cactus Petes laying off people and the 93 Club closing, but there is a lot of impacts other than the town of Jackpot.”

At the Elko County Commissioner meeting Wednesday, they discussed what a marijuana dispensary would mean for the county and Jackpot.

“I think most of the traffic will be from Idahoans traveling south and people traveling north and people will be stopping and buying it,” said Elk County Sheriff Aitor Narvazia. “I don’t see that many people from Jackpot making that many trips to the dispensary.”

Of course this will have a direct impact on both southern Idaho’s Magic Valley and Jackpot, while buying and selling marijuana is legal in Nevada, it is not legal to buy or sell in Idaho.

However, the Elko County Sheriff says it is better to have people buy marijuana at a dispensary rather than from a dealer because the money will go to the town of Jackpot and the state, and they have to watch how much THC is in the marijuana

“If you buy your marijuana in Jackpot, you come in from Idaho and you cross from Idaho, Idaho doesn’t have a dispensary, so it’s still illegal, so if you get caught it will be a misdemeanor and a traffic citation and then you go about your business.”

The passage of the ordinance means it will be publicized for 30 days before their next meeting when they will make it into law or not.

