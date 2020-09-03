Advertisement

CSI baseball standout commits to Oregon State

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:45 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A CSI baseball standout has committed to a PAC-12 powerhouse.

Right-handed pitcher Jayson Hibbard looks to take his talents to Oregon State University.

OSU won the College World Series in 2006, ’07 and most recently 2018.

Hibbard is a graduate of Skyview High School and came back for a third year at CSI, after last spring was cut short. Several others on the squad also utilized their additional year of eligibility, granted by the NJCAA.

CSI pitching coach Nick Aiello actually played with OSU’s pitching coach, Rich Dorman, in the Tampa Bay system.

“I definitely got insight from him and talked to my parents to make sure, but yeah, I’m very grateful for his connection and gave me the opportunity to do it, so,” Hibbard explained.

The Golden Eagles begin their season March 4 at the College of Southern Nevada.

