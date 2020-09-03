Advertisement

CSI Cross Country dealing with changes this season

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The College of Southern Idaho cross country season will feature some changes this fall, including a start date.

The Golden Eagles’ home meet scheduled for Friday has been pushed back until October 2. They were supposed to host the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic, but not enough teams or runners could attend.

Head coach Lindsey Anderson as well as student-athlete, Eric Christen appeared on the new Coaches Show, airing weekly on Facebook Live.

Men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert chatted with the pair Wednesday.

Now the team begins their season Saturday, September 12 at the Central Wyoming College Tri-meet.

Cross country and rodeo are the only sports actually in season this fall for CSI.

Anderson explained, “so we’re meeting outside more, we used to meet outside my office, but we’re kind of spreading that out a bit.” “When we travel, we have different regulations that we have to follow that are more extensive. It looks a little different, but we want to have a season.”

“It’s been an amazing experience and I have an amazing coach and her training has worked miracles on me and my athletics and it’s just been a wonderful time and there’s a focus on academics which I love that too,” Christen added.

You can catch the coaches show in its entirety on the CSI and KMVT Facebook pages.

Sports

Kimberly surprises Snake River in season opener

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT
