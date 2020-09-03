LIVE: Idaho Gov. Brad Little to discuss Idaho Rebounds plan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSIE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference Thursday morning regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds from the Idaho Capitol.
The press conference will be at 11 a.m. and streamed live.
Idaho has been in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan five times to date. Little will announce where the state goes from here.
