LIVE: Idaho Gov. Brad Little to discuss Idaho Rebounds plan

Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference Thursday morning regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds from the Idaho Capitol.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSIE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference Thursday morning regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds from the Idaho Capitol.

The press conference will be at 11 a.m. and streamed live.

Posted by KMVT News on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Idaho has been in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan five times to date. Little will announce where the state goes from here.

