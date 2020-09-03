Advertisement

Meridian boy dies, police suspect abuse

Eric Osuna-Gutierez and Monique Osuna were arrested on child abuse charges.
Eric Osuna-Gutierez and Monique Osuna were arrested on child abuse charges.(KBOI)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KBOI) - A nine year-old Meridian boy is dead, after police say he was abused by his parents.

KBOI reports officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue Tuesday night to assist emergency crews.

The boy who had signs of abuse was taken to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care.

According to Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the hospital notified the coroner of his death on Wednesday.

The boy’s father, Erik Osuna-Gutierez and the boy’s stepmother Monique Osuna, have been charged with felony injury to a child.

Three other children in the home were placed into the protective custody of Idaho Health and Welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

