Parrot belts out Beyonce’s ‘If I Were a Boy’ at UK zoo

LINCOLNSHIRE, England (CNN) – A singing parrot in England is giving Beyonce a run for her money.

It was during lockdown that workers at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park first heard Chico the parrot sing Queen Bey’s 2008 hit “If I Were a Boy.”

The zoo, which says it hosts the United Kingdom’s largest collection of parrots, says Chico has more tunes under his birdie belt, so watch for more videos in the future.

The winged warbler is so popular he now has his own Instagram account with thousands of followers.

What’s next, Chico tweets on his own Twitter account?

Lincolnshire is about 130 miles north of London.

