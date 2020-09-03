Police arrest Jerome man following car chase

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Jerome man is facing several charges after leading a police on a chase from Twin Falls to Jerome.

Police arrested Trey Carter early Sunday morning.

KMVT is told it all started when police were called to a welfare check on Blue Lakes Blvd. and Second Avenue East in Twin Falls. The caller reported that a white Chevy Silverado had a driver asleep inside of it.

Upon making contact with the driver, police say the 24-year-old sped away. Based on the condition of the driver, inherent danger to officers and citizens, police engaged in a pursuit.

Police say the chase lead them through several different areas in Twin Falls, over the Perrine Bridge and onto Highway 50. The chase ended in the 200th block of Fourth Avenue West in Jerome.

Police use of spike strips were successful, resulting in the vehicle coming to a stop, and the suspect being arrested.

Carter was arraigned on charges on Monday. His bond was set at $200,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.

