Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists have been covering protests in Portland, Oregon, for three months.

But in the chaos, some have been injured or arrested.

Whether they are from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists,” reporters say they’re doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work.

Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who’s a real reporter during the pandemonium.

Journalists typically wear clothing that says “press” and have badges that clearly identify them as reporters.

