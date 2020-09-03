Advertisement

Search for missing 2-year-old boy continues in Eagle

Searchers are also using drones and sonar devices, and collecting footage from neighbors’ security cameras for clues.
The 2-year-old boy, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision.
The 2-year-old boy, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision.(Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday.

The 2-year-old boy, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching the neighborhood while dive teams searched nearby ponds.

UPDATE: Our dive teams are suspending the search for Rory Pope due to darkness and will resume asap Thursday morning. We...

Posted by Ada County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Searchers are also using drones and sonar devices, and collecting footage from neighbors’ security cameras for clues.

The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play in the toddler’s disappearance, and the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Jerome man arrested after weekend police chase

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A 24-year-old Jerome man was arrested following a weekend police chase from Twin Falls to Jerome.

Crime

Jerome man faces charges after man found dead with gunshot wound in Twin Falls alley

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Jerome man faces first degree murder charges after a man was found dead Saturday night in a Twin Falls alley.

State

Idaho to stay in Stage 4 of reopening plan for sixth time

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference Thursday morning regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds from the Idaho Capitol.

News

Commissioners considers opening marijuana dispensary in Idaho border town of Jackpot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Elko County Commissioners passed the first ordinance for the marijuana dispensary in a small unincorporated town that borders Idaho.

Latest News

News

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Health officials have announced 296 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 32,664.

News

Elko County considers marijuana dispensary in Idaho border town

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho border town Jackpot, Nevada, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners in Elko County, Nevada, are considering putting a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated town as a means to boost the economy.

News

Youth in Twin Falls want a community dance

Updated: 14 hours ago
Twin Falls Youth Council is working on bringing the event to the area in the Fall

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 296 new cases of coronavirus, 4 more deaths

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 296 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 32,664.

News

Salute to Farmers: 1000 Springs Mill focuses on being health

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: 1000 Springs Mill. The reason for being an organic farm is personal.

News

City of Jerome wants input on grant application for Sheppard Park

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
City of Jerome wants input on grant application for Sheppard Park. Revitalizing tennis courts is the center of grant application, city says.