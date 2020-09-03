Search for missing 2-year-old boy continues in Eagle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday.

The 2-year-old boy, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching the neighborhood while dive teams searched nearby ponds.

UPDATE: Our dive teams are suspending the search for Rory Pope due to darkness and will resume asap Thursday morning. We... Posted by Ada County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Searchers are also using drones and sonar devices, and collecting footage from neighbors’ security cameras for clues.

The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play in the toddler’s disappearance, and the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

