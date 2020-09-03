Advertisement

Senior centers are more important now than ever during COVID-19

In July, the Twin Falls Senior Center provided 6,461 meals
Senior Centers need more help than ever before amid pandemic
Senior Centers need more help than ever before amid pandemic(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Senior centers are playing a more important now than ever during COVID-19 as they strive to meet the needs of those in their communities.

“Senior Centers, I think they haven’t got any publicity on how they have really saved Senior lives,” said Shawna Wasko, the program manager at the Office On Aging. “It’s really a central location for seniors to go and feel safe but also we have many people who go in and speak to them, tell them about their services.”

The idea behind senior centers is they allow the elderly to stay in their own home as long as they can by providing services and also a central location they can call their own.

“The Senior Center is a great resource for the community,” said Jeannette Rowe, Director of the Twin Falls Senior Center. “We have an aging, more of an aging population than we ever have in the United States at this current time and that’s going to continue until 2060.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it shut down all the senior centers so now it’s even more critical than ever that the resources from the centers are available, especially those who depend on them for meals.

“The last four months we have had more demand for Meals on Wheels than we have the entire 10 years that I’ve been here,” Rowe said. “And we are averaging well over 61,000 meals per month.”

This July, the center provided 6,461 meals in one month, helping keep this vulnerable population safe at their homes without having to go to grocery stores.

And with this increase in meal deliveries, the need for drivers and support has never been higher.

“As of July 31, all of the extra federal CARES money that we received has been depleted,” Rowe said.

“They need help, they need it all the time,” Wasko said. “They need drivers and they need money and they need donations. People would say, ‘Well, what do they need?’ And I say, ’Why don’t you call?’ Call your local senior center and say, ’What can I do for you?’”

Rowe added that in addition to drivers and donations they are also looking for individuals that would want to be board members to help the Twin Falls Senior Center continue its mission.

To find out more about volunteering or donating to the Twin Falls senior center visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls students to study from home after close contact with COVID-19 infected classmates

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A group of Twin Falls students will be studying from home after they were exposed to a couple classmates who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Better Together

Senior centers are more important now than ever during COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT
Senior centers are playing a more important now than ever during COVID-19 as they strive to meet the needs of those in their communities.

Regional

Utah State quarantines students as COVID found in wastewater

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:25 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Utah State University says nearly 300 students have been quarantined after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus.

News

Wendell student tests positive for COVID-19 after attending classes on Monday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM MDT
That student has not returned to school and the principal will be sending a letter home to classmates of the student.

Latest News

News

Wendell student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
That student has not returned to school and the principal will be sending a letter home to classmates of the student.

News

AAA Idaho asks drivers to rethink the definition of ‘school zone'

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Driver needs to extra careful in residential areas with more kids studying at home

News

Twin Falls School District cancels in-person classes Friday due to poor air quality

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Twin Falls School District decided to cancels in-person classes on Friday due to poor air quality caused by smoke from regional wildfires.

News

Jerome school board decides to require face coverings

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:40 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Jerome school board decides to require face coverings

Education

Record spending expected for 2020-2021 back-to-school shopping

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
The National Retail Federation (NRF) is predicts record high amounts for back to school shopping spending this year. According to the NRF’s 2020 Back-to-School Spending Survey, conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics, parents with children in grades (K-12) plan to spend an average of $789.49 per family, a record high amount, and a more than $90 increase from 2019.

Education

Twin Falls School District adapting to demand for distance learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:43 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Twin Falls School District is asking parents committed to distance learning to sign up on their website by Aug. 5.