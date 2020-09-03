Senior centers are more important now than ever during COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Senior centers are playing a more important now than ever during COVID-19 as they strive to meet the needs of those in their communities.

“Senior Centers, I think they haven’t got any publicity on how they have really saved Senior lives,” said Shawna Wasko, the program manager at the Office On Aging. “It’s really a central location for seniors to go and feel safe but also we have many people who go in and speak to them, tell them about their services.”

The idea behind senior centers is they allow the elderly to stay in their own home as long as they can by providing services and also a central location they can call their own.

“The Senior Center is a great resource for the community,” said Jeannette Rowe, Director of the Twin Falls Senior Center. “We have an aging, more of an aging population than we ever have in the United States at this current time and that’s going to continue until 2060.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it shut down all the senior centers so now it’s even more critical than ever that the resources from the centers are available, especially those who depend on them for meals.

“The last four months we have had more demand for Meals on Wheels than we have the entire 10 years that I’ve been here,” Rowe said. “And we are averaging well over 61,000 meals per month.”

This July, the center provided 6,461 meals in one month, helping keep this vulnerable population safe at their homes without having to go to grocery stores.

And with this increase in meal deliveries, the need for drivers and support has never been higher.

“As of July 31, all of the extra federal CARES money that we received has been depleted,” Rowe said.

“They need help, they need it all the time,” Wasko said. “They need drivers and they need money and they need donations. People would say, ‘Well, what do they need?’ And I say, ’Why don’t you call?’ Call your local senior center and say, ’What can I do for you?’”

Rowe added that in addition to drivers and donations they are also looking for individuals that would want to be board members to help the Twin Falls Senior Center continue its mission.

To find out more about volunteering or donating to the Twin Falls senior center visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.