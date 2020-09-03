Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, September 3, 2020

We are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today through Saturday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also possible that some smoke/haze may begin to work its way back into our area over the next couple of days as our flow aloft becomes more southwesterly. The temperatures are also going to be warming up over the next few days as this upper level ridge strengthens and as the flow aloft becomes more southwesterly as highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations; highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations; and highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s in the Magic Valley. Some record high temperatures are also likely going to be set tomorrow and Saturday as high temperatures on these two days are going to be well above average for this time of year! There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this afternoon/evening and Saturday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A weak disturbance is then going to work its way through our area on Sunday, and this disturbance is going to cool our temperatures down a little bit as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. This disturbance is also going to cause the wind to pick up as breezy conditions are expected on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to continue to have sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday as an upper level ridge continues to be in control of our weather.

As we head into Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a strong cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be windy on Monday ahead of this cold front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be cooler on Monday as well as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. Tuesday and Wednesday are then going to be even cooler than Monday is going to be as highs on these two days are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in the Wood River Valley, and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on these two days as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

TODAY (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: North 5-10 mph during the morning, then SSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 87

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 52

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Winds: SE to North 5-15 mph. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Winds: South 5-10 mph. High: 89

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 55

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and very hot. High: 98 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 55

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. High: 92 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 88 Low: 51

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Windy and cooler. High: 83 Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. High: 81 Low: 39

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 70 Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 67 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Mild. High: 74

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Mild. High: 71

