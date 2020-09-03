Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, September 3, 2020

We are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today through Saturday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also possible that some smoke/haze may begin to work its way back into our area over the next couple of days as our flow aloft becomes more southwesterly. The temperatures are also going to be warming up over the next few days as this upper level ridge strengthens and as the flow aloft becomes more southwesterly as highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations; highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations; and highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s in the Magic Valley. Some record high temperatures are also likely going to be set tomorrow and Saturday as high temperatures on these two days are going to be well above average for this time of year! There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this afternoon/evening and Saturday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A weak disturbance is then going to work its way through our area on Sunday, and this disturbance is going to cool our temperatures down a little bit as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. This disturbance is also going to cause the wind to pick up as breezy conditions are expected on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to continue to have sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday as an upper level ridge continues to be in control of our weather.

As we head into Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a strong cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be windy on Monday ahead of this cold front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be cooler on Monday as well as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. Tuesday and Wednesday are then going to be even cooler than Monday is going to be as highs on these two days are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in the Wood River Valley, and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on these two days as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: North 5-10 mph during the morning, then SSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 87

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 52

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Winds: SE to North 5-15 mph. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Winds: South 5-10 mph. High: 89

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 55

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and very hot. High: 98 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 55

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. High: 92 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 88 Low: 51

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Windy and cooler. High: 83 Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. High: 81 Low: 39

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 70 Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 67 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Mild. High: 74

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Mild. High: 71

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Online Morning Weather 9-3-2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going to be sunny and hot today as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to be even hotter than today is going to be as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions tomorrow in all locations.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for September 2, 2020

Forecast

Wednesday evening's online weather update {9/2/2020}

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 9-2-2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Today is going to be a lot warmer than yesterday was as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear to clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to be sunny and warm as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:50 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for September 1, 2020

Forecast

Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/1/2020}

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT

Weather

Online Morning Weather 9-1-2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:22 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have some AWESOME weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and very pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have clear skies before midnight and increasing clouds after midnight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as this disturbance works its way past our area. It is also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for August 31, 2020

Forecast

Monday evening's online weather update {8/31/2020}

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT

Weather

Online Morning Weather 8-31-2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:48 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Another cool and breezy/windy day is on tap for southern Idaho as another cold front works its way through our area. It is going to be cool today as high temperatures are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and these temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be windy today in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy today in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There are also going to be scattered rain showers around throughout the day today in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers around today, especially during the afternoon and evening, in the Magic Valley as this cold front works its way through our area. Now even though there is going to be some rain around during the day today, a lot of this rain is going to be light to moderate in nature, so less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected in most locations. As we head into tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be really chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. Also, with the temperatures getting into the 30s tonight in the Wood River Valley, there could be some patchy areas of frost around after midnight, so just be aware of that. Tomorrow is then going to have sunny skies and dry conditions as an upper level ridge begins to build into our area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures are going to be in the mid 70s in most locations.