Students talk about the politics surrounding COVID-19 , and wearing a face mask in school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In the Twin Falls area, kids are ecstatic to back at school with their friends, and even with their teachers. However, some of the kids told KMVT they wouldn’t mind saying good-bye to the masks and COVID-19.

Seventeen-year-old Kaitlyn DeBie of Twin Falls High school said she is really to be back at, and not studying from a remote location again.

“I am a person who really needs human interaction, so having no one, I have my brothers and stuff, but you know how family is,” DeBie said.

Alan Bonilla, who is a senior at Xavier Charter School said he is also really excited to be back at school and see people again.

His classmate, Ashley June Huber, who is a junior, said she is actually more excited to see her teachers because she prefers to learn in person than on the computer, which she finds distracting.

Even though school is back in session, the schools in the Twin Falls are requiring people to wear face masks, which is one thing the students said they wouldn’t mind doing without.

“I don’t entirely agree with the masks in schools because as far as we know a lot of children don’t get affected by it. A lot of kids don’t get sick with it,” Huber said.

DeBie said face masks are even impacting learning in the classrooms.

“It definitely makes it a lot harder to understand the teachers, because I feel like they are shouting half the time,” Debie said.

The seventeen-year-old senior said she is a skeptic when it comes to COVID-19, and more now after seeing the recent CDC report that read:

“6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”

DeBie thinks adults are being a bit overly cautious with the virus, because the death rate percentage is low, and it’s going to continue getting lower with the more positive tests.

“I really think that we should just go with herd immunity and get it through our systems and everything,” DeBie said.

Dr. Joshua Kern of St. Luke’s Medical Center said teenagers need to slow down a bit. For starters, he recommends that teenagers wear face masks because it helps lower the exposure they get to COIVID-19 and can prevent them from getting a bad strain of the virus. He also said late teenagers aren’t the least vulnerable age group. Kids under the age of 10 are, and medical professionals have seen several teenagers on breathing machines and ventilators in the Boise area already.

Kern also said, ’the amazing and exceptional thing” that medical professionals have seen so far about the virus is the significant amount of asymptomatic spread that happens.

“That has really not been shown in other viruses that we typically talk about. The common cold or influenza is typically spread when the person is symptomatic,” Kern said.

The doctor believes for that reason teenagers should be more vigilant about wearing face masks to help protect older loved ones who may be more vulnerable to the virus.

When asked about the recent CDC report that created a buzz on social media, Dr. Kern felt a lot of misinformation was spread about it and some people might not have taken the time to read the actual report or listen to medical professionals. First of all, Dr, Kern said 6 percent is not something to take lightly.

“Even the fact that 6 percent of people only had COVID listed as their cause of death is a mind-boggling number. We don’t see people without underlying health conditions die from influenza-even at that rate,” Kern said.

He also said that when he feels out a death certificate he is not supposed to just put COVID as the cause of death, because ultimately people don’t die from COVID. They die from respiratory failure, complications from underlying medical conditions that were caused by COVID.

Dr. Kern also said a lot of people have underlying health conditions, and just because people have a previous existing condition does not mean COVID wasn’t a significant factor in their death.

“If my diabetes gets out of control, and I die from diabetes, which was fine and I was not dying until I got COVID, you still died from COVID,” Kern said.

At the end of the day, some of the students wish adults would spend more time talking about COVID-19 to teenagers because there is a lot of misinformation about the virus on social media and for teenagers its hard to know what to believe sometimes.

“Oh yeah, there are tons of headlines that exploit facts that aren’t necessarily true,” Huber said.

Bonilla sais he is still confused about how the virus is spread because he has heard so many different things.

“I’m not going to lie. I am not sure if it is through the air, spit. I don’t know,” said Bonilla.

But, many students said that even though they might agree with the politics of wearing a face mask, they will do it if makes others feel safe.

“If it means more people can come to school because we are wearing face masks than I am okay with that,” DeBie said.

Dr. Kern said he is pleased with how students, staff, and teachers have worked together to minimize the spread of the virus in the schools. He said he is not aware of any students testing positive due to exposure inside the schools. The students who have tested positive were exposed to the virus outside of the school he said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.