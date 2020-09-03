Advertisement

Trapper education classes set to resume

Trapper education classes are starting again, after being cancelled since March in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic
A trapper education instructor demonstrates proper trap placement.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Trapper education classes are starting again, after being cancelled since March in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes resume in a couple of weeks, for both trapper and wolf trapper education classes.

These classes are mandatory for trappers, and those who want to trap wolves have to take both classes.

For September, two trapper education classes will be held in Jerome at the regional office, and one will be in Murtaugh.

Three classes will be offered over the coming weeks at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education Building in the Highway 93 Business Park at 324 South 417 East in Jerome.

The wolf trapper education class will also be in Jerome.

Magic Valley Region Trapper Education Course Offerings:

  • Saturday, September 12, 8:00am – 12:00pm
  • Tuesday, September 22, 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Magic Valley Region Wolf Trapper Education Course Offering:

  • Saturday, September 26, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Terry Thompson with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, stresses the importance of the class.

“There’s a number of trappers throughout Idaho and the Magic Valley,” Thompson said, “and so these classes help to teach people how the regulations for trapping, how to be ethical and how to be safe and set your traps to be effective.”

COVID-19 precautions will be taken, so space in the classes will be limited.

Details on how to sign up can be found here.

