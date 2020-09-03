Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office asks for help in Centennial Park graffiti

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook asking for help identifying those involved.
The sheriff's office posted on Facebook asking for help identifying those involved.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after rocks at Centennial Park were vandalized with graffiti associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook asking for help identifying those involved.

Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 3, 2020

“This is near the area just east of the last dock on the south side of the river.” The post continues, “If you have information that leads to the arrest of those involved, please contact the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at 208-735-1911. You can also remain anonymous if you choose and use crime stoppers to pass on the information.”

