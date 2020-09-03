Wednesday’s sports roundup
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYS SOCCER:
Gooding 3, Buhl 1
Wendell 1, Kimberly 0: Diego Torres 1 goal
GIRLS SOCCER:
Buhl 4, Gooding 2: Buhl goals by Lina Garcia (2) and Aileen Verduzco (2). Gooding goals by Samantha McFadyen (2). Buhl assists by Elly Aguilar and Nevada Schroeder.
Kimberly 6, Wendell 0: Goals scored by: (Soph) Madison Smith 1 goal (Fresh) Ellie Stastny 3 goals (Fresh) Ava Wyatt 1 goal (Fresh) Kimmee Bacon 1 goal Assists by: Bella Osterman (2), Monserrat Torres (1), Ellie Weaver (1), Madison Smith (2)
VOLLEYBALL:
Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0
Wendell 25 25 25
Glenns Ferry 22 19 14
Castleford 3, Murtaugh 2
