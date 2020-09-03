Wednesday’s sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

BOYS SOCCER:

Gooding 3, Buhl 1

Wendell 1, Kimberly 0: Diego Torres 1 goal

GIRLS SOCCER:

Buhl 4, Gooding 2: Buhl goals by Lina Garcia (2) and Aileen Verduzco (2). Gooding goals by Samantha McFadyen (2). Buhl assists by Elly Aguilar and Nevada Schroeder.

Kimberly 6, Wendell 0: Goals scored by: (Soph) Madison Smith 1 goal (Fresh) Ellie Stastny 3 goals (Fresh) Ava Wyatt 1 goal (Fresh) Kimmee Bacon 1 goal Assists by: Bella Osterman (2), Monserrat Torres (1), Ellie Weaver (1), Madison Smith (2)

VOLLEYBALL:

Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0

Wendell 25 25 25

Glenns Ferry 22 19 14

Castleford 3, Murtaugh 2

